Greg Monroe, Celtics agree on one-year, $5M deal

Center Greg Monroe has committed to signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Boston Celtics, league sources told ESPN.

Monroe, who will clear waivers on Saturday after agreeing to a contract buyout with Phoenix, chose the Celtics over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston didn't make hard and firm promises on playing time with Monroe, league sources said. Monroe's ability to score the ball inside gives Boston another dimension as it prepares to make a push for a deep run into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pelicans ability to offer Monroe the chance at a starting job -- in his childhood hometown -- made for a compelling case with Monroe, but he ultimately chose the Celtics' ability to offer him more money based upon carving $5 million out of its $8.4 million disabled player exception awarded with the season-ending injury to Gordon Hayward.

Monroe, 27, agreed to a contract buyout on the remainder of his $17.8 million salary this season and will become an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers on Saturday.

Monroe, 27, has averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes a game with the Suns. Before the trade to Phoenix, Monroe averaged a career-low 6.8 points and five rebounds in limited minutes for the Bucks this season.