Greg Olsen becomes first TE to record 3 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three-time Pro Bowl selection Greg Olsen on Saturday became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Olsen set the record on a 17-yard catch from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter of an NFC South game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He came into the game needing only 8 yards to set the record. Newton's first two passes to Olsen almost were intercepted, but on the third the tight end was wide-open down the left sideline.

Olsen, 31, acquired by the Panthers in a 2011 trade with the Chicago Bears, topped 1,000 yards for the first time in 2014, when he had a career-best 84 catches for 1,008 yards.

He followed that with 77 catches for a career-best 1,104 yards last season.

The 17-yarder against Atlanta gave him 72 catches for 1,009 yards this season.

"He's a special man,'' Newton said Friday. "One thing people don't realize about Greg is his knack for understanding football. His IQ is up there. It makes my job a lot easier, especially throwing to him.''