Gregg Popovich says Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 1

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Saturday that Kawhi Leonard will play in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.?

Popovich said the All-Star forward was "absolutely" a full participant in practice Saturday.?

Leonard hurt his ankle in Game 5 of the conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. A source told ESPN's Michael C. Wright that Leonard could have played in Game 6 on Thursday night, but the Spurs decided they'd rather have him healthy for Sunday.?

Leonard sat out much of the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Rockets and didn't take the court for overtime after he came down on the foot of James Harden while turning to run up the court with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter.

Leonard, an MVP candidate this season, is averaging 27.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in the playoffs.?

Information from ESPN's Michael C. Wright was used in this report.