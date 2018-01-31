Grizzlies benching Tyreke Evans as trade talks pick up

As trade discussions involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans intensify, the organization plans to sit him out until a deal is completed, league sources tell ESPN.

The Grizzlies are shopping Evans to try to bring back a first-round draft pick, league sources said, and discussions with several playoff-contending teams have intensified in the past 24 hours.

Teams chasing the playoffs in the East (Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Boston) and the West (Denver and New Orleans) are among those expressing interest in acquiring Evans, league sources said.

Evans will start sitting Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. He traveled to Indiana with the Grizzlies but returned to the team hotel earlier in the evening. Holding out Evans protects the Grizzlies in the event a potential injury dissuades prospective suitors.

The trade deadline is Feb. 8.

In his ninth season, Evans has had a renaissance season with the Grizzlies, averaging 19.5 points per game on 45.8 percent shooting. Evans, who also averages five assists and five rebounds per game, has an attractive one-year contract -- $1.4 million, the veterans minimum.