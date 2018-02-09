Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff fined $25,000 for berating ref

Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $25,000 Friday for yelling at a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner, the league announced.

The incident happened in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game between the Grizzlies and the Utah Jazz in Memphis.

Bickerstaff was called for two technical fouls in the fourth quarter of the game, including one for telling Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison to ignore official Marc Davis.

After he was ejected, Bickerstaff remained on the court and berated Davis.

The Grizzlies lost the game 92-88.