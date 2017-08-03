Grounded members of Kurt Warner's family get help from Cardinals president's private plane

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Michael Bidwill to the rescue.

After hearing that 13 members of Kurt Warner's family were stranded in Chicago ahead of the quarterback's Hall of Fame induction Saturday in Ohio, the Arizona Cardinals president sent a private plane there Thursday night to pick them up and bring them to Canton.

Warner, the former Cardinals and Rams quarterback, had a party scheduled in Canton for Thursday night. Warner tweeted to United Airlines that his family was stranded at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and asked them if they could make the airline's one flight to Cleveland to get to Ohio in time for Warner's party.

Instead, Bidwill stepped in to help.?

Warner's family was stuck in Chicago due to weather. They arrived in Canton in time for the party.?

The QB later tweeted his thanks to Bidwill.?

The private plane was scheduled to land in Chicago just after kickoff of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.