Guide to UFC 207: Predictions, analysis and coverage of every fight on the card

It has been a chaotic 2016 for the UFC, with highs such as the historic UFC 200 card and the company's massive debut at Madison Square Garden at UFC 205, and lows spanning from major injuries to weight-cutting problems and doping scandals.

The year's going out with a bang Friday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the long-awaited Octagon return of Ronda Rousey?at UFC 207. She's challenging Amanda Nunes, the third different fighter to hold the UFC women's bantamweight championship in 2016, with hopes of regaining the title she lost to Holly Holm in Australia last year.

The co-main event features Dominick Cruz defending the men's UFC bantamweight championship against Cody Garbrandt. A heavyweight showdown between former UFC champions Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez was scrapped on Dec. 24 because of an injury to Velasquez.

We'll be releasing cheat sheets throughout the week to give you deep statistical breakdowns and analysis of Friday's fights. For now, enjoy our substantial collection of interviews and insights into the fighters set to do battle on Dec. 30.

Main card

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Ronda Rousey?-- Cheat Sheet

Women's bantamweight championship

Dominick Cruz (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt?--? Cheat Sheet

Bantamweight championship

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker?--? Cheat Sheet

Bantamweight

Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Welterweight

Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Flyweight

(c) indicates defending champion

Prelims

Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny?--? Cheat Sheet

Welterweight

Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Welterweight

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori

Middleweight

Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price

Welterweight

Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira

Welterweight

