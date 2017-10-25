Guide to UFC 217: Predictions, analysis and full coverage

UFC 217, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, could very well be the most stacked card of the year. The event is headlined by the return of MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, who left in 2013 but prior to that won 12 consecutive fights. The Canadian will square off with middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the all-time wins leader in the UFC. But that's just one of three title fights. Former teammates turned rivals - Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw - will compete for the bantamweight belt. Garbrandt claimed the title with a dominant performance against longtime champion Dominick Cruz last December. Dillashaw, on that same card, defeated John Lineker by unanimous decision in what some consider the best performance of his career. The final bout for hardware is a strawweight matchup between arguably the best pound-for-pound female fighter on the planet in Joanna Jedrzejczyk and top contender Rose Namajunas. Jedrzejczyk has yet to lose in 14 professional fights while Namajunas has won four of her last five -- the most recent being an impressive submission win against Michelle Waterson. Other intriguing fights include Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal, James Vick vs. Joe Duffy and Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha. Who will come out on top?