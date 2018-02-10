Guide to UFC 221: Predictions, analysis and full coverage

UFC 221, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 10, in Perth, Australia, features an intriguing headline fight between Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold for the interim middleweight title. Rockhold was initially slated to compete against Robert Whittaker, but the Australian champion had to pull out due to injury. His new opponent will not be much easier, as Romero has won eight of his last nine matchups. Rockhold, meanwhile, is coming off a second-round TKO against David Branch in September.

Two top heavyweight contenders will go at it in the co-main event. New Zealand native Mark Hunt, who most recently knocked out Derrick Lewis in June, takes on the always-dangerous Curtis Blaydes. He has only one loss in 10 professional fights ( Francis Ngannou in April 2016).

Other interesting fights include a lot of local talent: Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa, Jake Matthews vs. Li Jingliang, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov.

Who will come out on top?

UFC 221 Stories

UFC 221 Cheat Sheet: Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold

Live coverage from UFC 221 in Perth, Australia

Camels, salsa and Mark Hunt: Perth's UFC wait is almost over

Five Rounds podcast: Previewing UFC 221

Tyson Pedro's journey to the UFC shaped by father

How to bet UFC 221

Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold statistical breakdown

Mark Hunt stands by Instagram rant

Fully-fit Tuivasa looking for another R1 showstopper at UFC 221

Yoel Romero to replace middleweight champ Robert Whittaker at UFC 221

Dana White announces UFC is finally coming to Perth, Australia