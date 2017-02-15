Gustav Nyquist suspended 6 games for high-sticking Jared Spurgeon

Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist has been suspended six games for high-sticking Jared Spurgeon of the Minnesota Wild in the face this past weekend.

Nyquist had waived his right to an in-person hearing and instead had a phone hearing Wednesday afternoon with the league office.

The incident took place Sunday, when Nyquist appeared agitated by Spurgeon's attempt to cross-check him in the back along the boards. He retaliated by shoving his stick blade in Spurgeon's face.

Nyquist was assessed a four-minute double minor penalty for his actions, but was not ejected. Spurgeon left the game briefly but returned.

The suspension will cost Nyquist $158,333.

Nyquist, 27, doesn't have a prior record of discipline with the Department of Player Safety. After the game, the Swede said his high stick was not intentional.

The 27-year-old Swede has seven goals and 22 assists in 56 games this season.