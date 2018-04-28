One-handed LB Shaquem Griffin drafted by Seahawks, reunited with twin brother Shaquill

Shaquem Griffin will be playing with his twin brother? Shaquill?in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks selected Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday with the 141st overall pick.

Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition. He was a late addition to the list of combine invitees, getting his formal invitation on Jan. 30.

Griffin ran a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest time for a linebacker in more than a decade. He also did 20 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press, using a prosthetic on his left arm to attach to the bar.

Griffin was a two-year starter at UCF and a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection both seasons. He was the AAC's defensive player of the year in 2016 and was named the defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl, which completed UCF's 13-0 2017 season.

Shaquill Griffin?also ran a 4.38 in the 40 at the 2017 combine. A cornerback, Shaquill was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round (90th overall) last year.