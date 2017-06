If you happen to catch LaVar Ball in his Chino Hills, California, residence before noon, there's a high probability he'll be in the kitchen whipping up some of his "Big Baller special" eggs and pancakes for his three basketball prodigies, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo.

With SportsCenter filming an interview with LaVar and Lonzo Ball ahead of the 2017 NBA draft, the Balls let ESPN into their home for a behind-the-scenes look at a morning with the family.