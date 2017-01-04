You need to hear Madison Brengle's hilarious strategy in win over Serena Williams

Madison Brengle did the almost unthinkable on Wednesday and beat Serena Williams in three sets in the second round of the ASB Classic.

Despite pulling off the incredible upset in New Zealand, the 26-year-old American seemed to be just as in awe of Williams as the rest of us throughout the match. Brengle was filmed during a changeover talking to her coach, and praised Williams' strong serve and offered up some hilarious self-deprecating humor as well. Saying, "I think she is surprised how bad I am," Brengle clearly did not seem to think she would be advancing to the next round.

While the win probably gained her some new fans, her entertaining commentary really should help her popularity.

See something entertaining on social media that you think deserves to be shared? Let me know on Twitter, @darcymaine_espn.