Heat's Dwyane Wade makes surprise visit to Stoneman Douglas

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a mass shooting that killed 17 people at the Parkland, Florida school on Feb. 14.

After his visit, Wade tweeted his observations of his interactions with students.

Wade has dedicated the remainder of the season to one of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, who was buried in a Wade jersey.

Wade had Oliver's name written on his sneakers during the Heat's game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 27. In that game Wade scored 15 of Miami's final 17 points in Miami's 102-101 win.

Saturday, Wade met with the Oliver family and gave them a pair of specially-made shoes that included the name of the school and Joaquin's name.

Wade spent the first 13 seasons with the Heat before leaving to play with the Bulls and Cavaliers. He was traded back to Miami in February.