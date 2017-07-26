Hue Jackson: DE Myles Garrett 'is ready to go' at Browns camp

BEREA, Ohio - Myles Garrett has recovered from the sprained foot that sidelined him during minicamp and will be full go for training camp, Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday.

"Myles is ready to go," Jackson said at the team's pre-camp news conference.

Garrett, the first overall pick in the draft, hurt his left foot during a pass-rush drill in June. The injury concerned the team enough that it had Garrett's medical information sent to foot and ankle specialist Robert Anderson in North Carolina. Anderson confirmed the team's diagnosis of a sprain.

"We will definitely monitor him, but I think he's totally healthy. Maybe [he] hasn't done all the conditioning that you like to see right before training camp," Jackson said. "But I think he's up to speed and ready to go. And he's looking forward to it."

In the time Garrett was away from the Browns, he made clear his recovery was going well on his Instagram page.

The Browns' first practice open to the public and media is Thursday afternoon.