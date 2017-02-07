Iman Shumpert seen in walking boot after suffering ankle sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was knocked out of Monday's win over the host Washington Wizards with a sprained left ankle.

Shumpert turned his ankle with about a minute left in the first half and was out for the remainder of the game, a 140-135 overtime win for the Cavs.

Shumpert received X-rays at the arena, which came back negative, a team source told ESPN. The Cavs will wait to see how his ankle responds overnight before they can determine the extent of the injury.

After the game, Shumpert's foot was in a walking boot, and he got a cart ride to the bus. He also had crutches with him.

Shumpert was scoreless in 24 minutes.