Inadvertent elbow leaves Blake Griffin shaking on court with concussion

LOS ANGELES --? Clippers forward Blake Griffin sustained a concussion late in the first quarter of Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors and did not return.

With 2:11 remaining in the opening quarter, Griffin drove the baseline and was challenged at the rim by Warriors backup center JaVale McGee, who inadvertently elbowed the Clippers star in the forehead.

Griffin collapsed to the Staples Center floor and grabbed his head while shaking in pain. He stayed there for several minutes before rising to his feet and walking to the locker room under his own power.

Griffin is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. The five-time All-Star missed 14 games already this season because of a sprained MCL.?

Griffin's ailment is yet another injury the Clippers have had to deal with. Austin Rivers (heel), Milos Teodosic (foot), Danilo Gallinari (glute) are all sidelined for the short term, while? Patrick Beverley (knee) is out for the year.

Before Saturday's game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said this is the most injuries he's ever had to endure in a season.