Iowa All-America CB Josh Jackson entering NFL Draft

Iowa All-America cornerback Josh Jackson is entering the NFL draft.

Jackson tweeted Wednesday morning that he will forgo his final season of eligibility. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. rates Jackson as the No. 2 draft-eligible cornerback for 2018.

He earned unanimous consensus All-America honors and was named a Jim Thorpe Award finalist and the Big Ten's defensive back of the year after recording a nation-leading eight interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Jackson led the FBS in passes defended and returned two interceptions for touchdowns during his first season as a starter. He also had a forced fumble and a blocked kick for the Hawkeyes, who finished 8-5.

"Growing up, it has always been my dream to play in the National Football League," Jackson tweeted. "I am excited for this next step and humbled by this great opportunity. I will always bleed Black and Gold."