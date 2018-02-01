Isaiah Canaan fractures left ankle after layup attempt against Mavs

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a fractured left ankle after falling hard to the court in the first quarter of Wednesday night's home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Canaan went up for a layup in the closing seconds of the opening quarter and landed awkwardly on his left leg.

His foot was pointing in the wrong direction as he tumbled to the court, and there were groans from the crowd and looks of shock from his Phoenix teammates as trainers rushed to him.

The backup point guard was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Suns updated his status soon after.?

Canaan, in his fifth season, is averaging?8.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Suns.

He was signed by Phoenix on Dec. 13 after being waived by Houston on Oct. 28.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.