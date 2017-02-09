Jabari Parker tears left ACL for 2nd time, will miss 12 months

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

Parker, 21, suffered the injury Wednesday night when his left knee appeared to buckle while he was driving to the basket. Parker fell to the floor and ultimately had to be helped off the court. The team initially said he suffered a sprained knee.

In his third year, Parker is averaging career highs in points (20.1), rebounds (6.2) and assists (2.8).

He also tore his left ACL during his rookie season and was able to return early last season.