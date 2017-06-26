Jack Nicklaus says Tiger Woods 'needs our help'

Jack Nicklaus voiced his concern for Tiger Woods on Tuesday, saying the 14-time major winner "needs our help" after he was arrested for DUI early Monday morning.

"I feel bad for Tiger," Nicklaus told reporters at a news conference for The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. "Tiger's a friend. He's been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well."

According to the police report, officers had to awaken Woods in his running vehicle prior to him being arrested.

Woods told police he was taking several prescriptions, including two painkillers. Police said Woods was "cooperative as much as possible" and that he agreed to take a breath test and a urine test. He blew a 0.00 in the breath test.

Woods announced last week that he had undergone a fourth back surgery in April that will keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season, and he is unlikely to engage in strenuous physical activity for months. He has played just 19 worldwide events since March 31, 2014.

Nicklaus holds the major championship record with 18.

"Tiger, I always thought, was going to break my record," Nicklaus said. "Did I enjoy watching him play? Absolutely. Did I enjoy every time Tiger did something, my name was mentioned right beside it? It kept me relevant. It was as good for me as it was for him."