HOUSTON -- Jadeveon Clowney knows how to turn trash into treasure.

This week, Jaguars fans sent trash cans to the Houston Texans defensive end after he called Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles?" trash" following the teams' game last Sunday.

When the trash cans arrived at NRG Stadium on Friday, Clowney decided to fill them up with toys to donate to women and children in need.

Clowney donated the truck full of toys to the Mission of Yahweh in Houston.