Jaguars' Allen Robinson has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after suffering a torn left ACL in Sunday's victory over the Houston Texans.

Robinson will have surgery in the coming weeks to repair the damage, coach Doug Marrone said Monday afternoon.

Robinson was hurt on the third play of Sunday's game after he caught a 17-yard pass from Blake Bortles on third-and-2 to convert the first down. He was unable to walk to the sideline and was immediately tended to by the Jaguars' medical staff before walking off the field to the locker room.

Robinson, who has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-plus seasons, is in the final year of his rookie contract. The sides had preliminary discussions about an extension, but the injury obviously puts a hold on things.

Without Robinson, the Jaguars will have to rely heavily on Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns, as well as veteran Arrelious Benn, who is one of the team's core special-teams players.

"Well, obviously we have confidence in Marqise and Allen to step up, and obviously to sit here and say, 'Hey, it doesn't hurt, next-man-up type of thing,' we all understand that in our profession, but what I think about is how hard A-Rob has worked and how much he's put in, and I know what type of year he wanted to have," coach Doug Marrone said. "I think that's the thing that gets me as a coach more than anything, is when you watch a player that's done everything that you've asked him to do and was really set up for a great year, and to sustain an injury, it's obviously a blow."