Jaguars bench RB Leonard Fournette for violation of team rule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was deactivated for Sunday's game against Cincinnati after he violated a team rule, the team announced.

"Leonard Fournette is not playing in today's game due to an infraction of a team rule," coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public."

Among the reasons Fournette was deactivated for Sunday's game was that he missed the Jaguars' team photo earlier this week, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Chris Ivory will get the start in Fournette's place. T.J. Yeldon, who rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown against Indianapolis on Oct. 22, is active.

Fournette is sixth in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards and has scored seven touchdowns in six games. Fournette missed the Jaguars' last game -- a 27-0 rout of Indianapolis -- with a sprained right ankle that he suffered late in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 15.