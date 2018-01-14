Jaguars' Calais Campbell randomly suggested a 45-42 score in interview last week

Calais Campbell might want to try his hand at the lottery.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end, in an interview with the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero earlier this week, mentioned that he could see one possible score against the Pittsburgh Steelers being 45-42.

"We'll do whatever it takes, we're trying to win whatever way we can, one play at a time and executing and all," Campbell told Pelissero. "I'll take 2-0 if it comes our way or 45-42 if it comes our way. As long as we win, I'm happy."

When the clock hit zero in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, the final score read: Jaguars 45, Steelers 42.

Informed after the game of his throwing out of what became the final score, Campbell told Pelissero: "I tell you, it just means we are on the right track. God is trying to tell me something. That was crazy."

It's an odd score that, according to Pro Football Reference's historical score database, had only previously happened two other times in NFL history.

The Washington Redskins were the losers in both games. The losses came at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1947 and the Arizona Cardinals in 1998.