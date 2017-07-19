Jaguars' Dante Fowler Jr. arrested on charges of simple battery, mischief

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end? Dante Fowler Jr.?was arrested in St. Petersburg on Tuesday night on charges of simple battery and mischief, according to police records.

The 22-year-old Fowler was arrested by St. Petersburg police for the misdemeanor charges at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday evening and released at 1:43 a.m. on bonds totaling $650.

According to the police report, Fowler struck a man and then stomped on his prescription glasses after a brief verbal confrontation. The report said the man did not claim any injuries.

According to a report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, Fowler got of his car to confront the man after he made a comment about Fowler's driving. He then ""took the victim's grocery bag, with recently purchased liquor, and threw it in a lake."

The Jaguars issued a statement Wednesday that said they are looking into the matter.

"The Jaguars are aware of the situation involving defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. and are currently gathering more information," the Jaguars said in a statement. "The team has been in communication with Dante. No further comment will be made at this time."

Fowler, who was the third overall selection in the 2015 NFL draft, had 32 tackles and 4 sacks for the Jaguars last season.