Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey expects fine for criticizing refs, has no regrets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expecting a hefty fine for his blistering criticism of the officiating during the team's 21-10 loss at Houston last Sunday. He says he has no problem paying it, either, because he doesn't regret a single word.

"No, I don't," Ramsey told ESPN on Tuesday. "I don't really regret too much. I'll learn from the fines or whatever comes up, but I don't usually regret many things in my life."

Ramsey was upset with what he said was inconsistency among referee Ed Hochuli's officiating crew at NRG Stadium. He referred to the officials as "crap" and was especially critical of field judge Dale Shaw, whom he said should be fired. Ramsey also didn't like pass-interference penalties that were called against him and safety Johnathan Cyprien during Houston's game-winning drive.

Ramsey also said the officials were homers.

"By far, the worst official in the NFL," Ramsey said of Shaw. "He needs to be fired 100 percent. Terrible, terrible, terrible.

"You couldn't talk to him when I was trying to let him know of the push-offs and the hands to the face, stuff like that. He kind of gave me a smirk, honestly, and laughed it off. For whatever reason, I don't know, he may be a kin to [Texans receiver DeAndre] Hopkins or he's just a homer. I feel like the whole officiating crew were homers."

Ramsey also said he was upset that officials didn't call what he believed was an obvious penalty on the Texans during the final drive.

"All I know is, I started that drive with my mouthpiece on my helmet. I ended the drive, my mouthpiece was on their sideline," Ramsey said after the game. "I'm not sure how that happens without being called hands to the face, but it did."

Ramsey said Tuesday that he was as mad as he has ever been on the field and that he just couldn't hold back after the game. He said that's why he made those comments to the media around the locker.

"It was weighing on my conscience to say what I said," Ramsey said. "I like having my peace of mind, so I guess that's why I'm so open. Y'all know how I am by now. I like having my peace of mind, so if I feel like it's going to be bothering me, and I'm not going to have my peace of mind, then I'm going to say it.

"But it is what it is. I'm past it. I'm just ready to move on."

The NFL won't be though. The league's policy manual states that public criticism by players or club employees of officials or officiating is not allowed and is subject to fines and/or suspensions. The fines can be pretty hefty, too. Washington cornerback Josh Norman, for example, was fined $25,000 last month after he said of field judge Brad Freeman, "You suck."