Jaguars' Leonard Fournette apologizes for actions that held him out Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette apologized Tuesday night on social media for his actions that led to him being deactivated for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fournette sent out two tweets around 7 p.m. ET in which he said he would be on time this weekend and that "one of the best and most difficult lessons you can learn in life is that no one owes you anything and you owe yourself everything ..."

Among the reasons Fournette was deactivated for Sunday's game was that he missed the Jaguars' team photo on Oct. 24. Sources also told ESPN that Fournette was in Louisiana that day.

Fournette will be back this week, coach Doug Marrone said, following the Jaguars' 23-7 victory over the Bengals.

Fournette is sixth in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards, and he has scored seven touchdowns in six games.

Fournette missed the Jaguars' 27-0 rout of the?? Indianapolis Colts?on Oct. 22 with a sprained right ankle that he suffered late in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 15.

The Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.?