Jaguars getting Marcell Dareus from Bills for 2018 sixth-round pick

The Buffalo Bills?have traded defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars?in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick, the Bills announced Friday night.

The 2018 pick can become a fifth-rounder based on performance, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills will save $5.73 million off their 2017 salary cap and $2.375 million off their 2018 salary cap. They also shed the 2019 through 2021 years of Dareus' deal at cap numbers of $16.985 million, $16 million and $14.65 million.

For the Jaguars, Dareus will have a cap hit of $5.73 million in 2017. His cap hit in 2018 will be $10.175, including $7.35 million guaranteed. Future cap hits will be $14.6 million (2019), $14.6 million (2020) and $14.65 million (2021). None of the 2019-21 hits are guaranteed.

The trade will reunite Dareus with head coach Doug Marrone, who coached the Bills from 2013 to 2014.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Dareus, 27, is a two-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro in 2014. After totaling 28.5 sacks in his first four seasons, Dareus has only 6.5 sacks in his past three.

ESPN's Mike Rodak contributed to this report.