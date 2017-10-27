Jaguars getting Marcell Dareus in trade with Bills, sources say

The Buffalo Bills?are trading defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buffalo is receiving a 2018 sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-round pick based on performance, according to a source.

The trade will reunite Dareus with head coach Doug Marrone, who coached the Bills from 2013-14.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Dareus, 27, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 draft. After averaging 7 sacks per season in his first four seasons, Dareus has only 6.5 sacks total in his past three.