Jaguars release veteran RB Chris Ivory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released running back Chris Ivory on Friday, a move that will save the team $3.75 million against the salary cap.

The move was not surprising considering how little Ivory was used last season after the team drafted Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft. Ivory did not play in the Jaguars' final two regular-season games and played in only one of the team's three playoff games.

Ivory spent two seasons with the Jaguars, but he never made much of an impact. He ran for just 821 yards and four touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown in 25 games.

The Jaguars signed Ivory to a five-year, $32 million contract with $10 million guaranteed after he came off a 2015 season in which he led the AFC in rushing with the New York Jets. However, Ivory dealt with an undisclosed medical issue before the 2016 season and missed the first two games.

He never got going after that, rushing for more than 48 yards in a game just once and finishing with 439 yards in 2016. Ivory ran for 382 yards and one touchdown last season.