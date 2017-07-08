Jamal Crawford to sign with Wolves after clearing waivers, sources say

Jamal Crawford has agreed to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves?after he clears waivers on Monday, sources told ESPN.

The deal is for two years and $9 million and includes a second-year player option, sources said.

Crawford reached a buyout agreement with the Atlanta Hawks?on Friday after he was acquired from the? LA Clippers?via a trade.

A number of teams were interested in Crawford, but the Wolves present a strong combination of money and playing time as they try to end a 13-year playoff drought. He joins a major influx of veteran talent to Minnesota this summer following a trade for Jimmy Butler and the signings of Taj Gibson and Jeff Teague.

Crawford had to give up some previously guaranteed money in securing the buyout, and salary was a factor in choosing a new team, sources said.

The Wolves are just below the salary cap but have their $4.3 million "room mid-level exception" they can use in whole or part on Crawford.

Crawford had a strong interest in playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Cavs weren't willing to match Minnesota's offer, sources said. Cleveland is already facing a $47 million luxury tax bill for next season and has been in talks with 2015 draft pick Cedi Osman on coming over from the Turkish League.

Crawford, who is about to enter his 18th season, averaged 12.3 points and shot 36 percent from 3-point range in 82 games for the Clippers last season. A three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award, he?has averaged 14.7 PPG off the bench the past five seasons with the Clippers, scoring over 900 bench points more than the next closest player in that span, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Vertical first reported Crawford nearing a contract agreement with Minnesota.