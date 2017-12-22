James Harden first since Kobe Bryant to net 50 in consecutive games

HOUSTON -- The Rockets have lost two straight games for the first time this season despite James Harden becoming the first player in a decade to score at least 50 points in back-to-back games.

Harden finished with 51 points in the Rockets' 128-118 loss Friday night to the Los Angeles Clippers. He also had 51 points in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The last player to have consecutive 50-point performance was Kobe Bryant, who had four in a row in March 2007.

Michael Jordan had three straight 50-point nights in April 1987. The only other players with back-to-back 50-point games since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976 are Allen Iverson, Antawn Jamison and Bernard King.

Harden is also just the second player to score 50 points in back-to-back losses. In 1962-63, Wilt Chamberlain had three separate streaks where he scored 50 points in three straight games, but he lost every game of those streaks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Rockets, playing without point guard Chris Paul, center Clint Capela and valuable reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute?on Friday, blew a 15-point lead in the third quarter against the Clippers, a team also depleted by injuries.

Harden, who was 15 of 28 from the floor and 15 of 16 from the free throw line, fouled out of the game with 26.6 seconds remaining. He was then ejected for expressing his displeasure to an official.