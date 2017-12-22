James Harden nets 50 points in consecutive games, but Rockets lose them both

HOUSTON -- The Rockets have lost two straight games for the first time this season despite James Harden becoming the first player in a decade to score 50-plus points in back-to-back games.

Harden finished with 51 points in the Rockets' 128-118 loss Friday night to the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden also had 51 points in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The last player to have consecutive 50-point performance was Kobe Bryant, who had four in a row in March 2007.

Michael Jordan had three straight 50-point nights in April 1987. The only other players with back-to-back 50-point games since the ABA-NBA merger in 1976 are Allen Iverson, Antawn Jamison and Bernard King.

The Rockets, playing without point guard Chris Paul, center Clint Capela and valuable reserve forward Luc Mbah a Moute, blew a 15-point lead in the third quarter against the Clippers, a team also depleted by injuries.

Harden, who was 15-of-28 from the floor and 15-of-16 from the free throw line, fouled out of the game with 26.6 seconds remaining. He was then ejected for expressing his displeasure to the official.