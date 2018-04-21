James Johnson, Ben Simmons and Robert Covington handed fouls after Game 4 skirmish

MIAMI -- A hard hit in Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers- Miami Heat series led to a skirmish involving several players and coaches.

Heat forward James Johnson, Sixers guard Ben Simmons and Sixers wing Robert Covington had to be separated during the encounter, which resulted in technical fouls for Johnson and Covington and a personal foul for Simmons.

The skirmish began when Covington delivered a hard hit on Heat guard Goran Dragic. Johnson took offense to the foul and shoved Covington near the basket. Simmons, who was trailing Dragic and Covington but nearby, then engaged Johnson, and coaches and players came to intervene.?

Sixers center Joel Embiid came from the other end of the court, seemingly to defend his teammates. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra stepped in to try to separate players.

In the aftermath of the skirmish, Simmons was whistled for a personal foul on Dragic, which he committed before Covington's blow to the Heat point guard.

Heat wing Justise Winslow received four stitches above his left eye after being cut in a play unrelated to the incident. Miami's Josh Richardson went to the locker room with a shoulder injury in the second quarter but returned to the game. Both appeared to get injured in a collision involving a group of players, including Embiid, in the play that preceded the skirmish.?

The NBA reviews all technical fouls and any fight or skirmish, so the league will review this incident and could potentially levy extra punishment.

Sixers coach Brett Brown predicted on Friday that Game 4 of the series would feature physical play. There were 56 combined personal fouls in Game 3, and each team received three technical fouls.