James, Wade, Paul among those critical of Oakley's arrest

The removal and arrest of former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden didn't sit well with current and former NBA players, who were shocked at his treatment.

Oakley -- a fan favorite known for his toughness, defense and rebounding alongside Patrick Ewing during the 1990s -- was removed from MSG by security and then was charged with three misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault and another third-degree misdemeanor.

A handful of ?current and former NBA players reacted to the incident on social media, supporting Oakley.?

Even the world's most famous Knicks fan had a view:

Oakley wasn't backing down on Thursday and told The Undefeated's Mike Wise that Knicks owner James Dolan " won't even shake his hand."

-- John Silver