Jaromir Jagr placed on waivers after short Flames stint

Future Hall of Famer Jaromir Jagr was placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames on Sunday.

Jagr, 45, was limited to 22 games this season due to injury after signing with Calgary in October 2017. He has one goal and six assists and last played on Dec. 31.

According to TSN, Jagr is eligible to be claimed by the rest of the NHL's teams until Monday at noon. If he passes through waivers, Calgary could loan Jagr to a European team or could put him on unconditional waivers for "mutual termination" of his contract, which would also allow him to leave for Europe. Jagr is expected to return to Europe to play with Kladno in the Czech 1 Liga.

Jagr, a right winger, is considered one of the greatest players in hockey history. He is second all time in the NHL in points (1,921), third in career games played (1,733) and third in career goals (766). He won five scoring titles and two Stanley Cups, both with the Pittsburgh Penguins.