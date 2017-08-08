Jarvis Landry says allegations of battery against girlfriend not true

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry said Tuesday that allegations of battery against his girlfriend are not true.

"I've been upfront with the team and the law enforcement," Landry said. "Hopefully, this gets resolved in a timely fashion."

Landry is under police investigation for possible battery charges stemming from an incident with his girlfriend that took place earlier this year. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has presented its investigation to the Broward County State Attorney's office, which is reviewing the incident. A spokesman for the state attorney said Monday a decision on whether to press charges against Landry is not expected this week.

When asked if he believed he had done nothing wrong and the allegations were false, Landry said: "Exactly."

"I'm here, at training camp, to help my guys get better," Landry said. "I don't want any bad attention to me, this organization, [coach] Adam [Gase], nobody. I don't believe this is the place for it or the time for it. Like I said, I've been very up front with the team and I've been very upfront with law enforcement. I put that in their hands. That's really all I have to say about it."

Landry's girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, released a statement Monday saying she had a vocal disagreement with Landry this past March and that police were called, although she did not call them.

Cerqueira also said in the statement that "there were no criminal charges" and that she "was not in any way physically harmed."

"Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else," Cerqueira said in her statement.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase acknowledged Monday that the team is aware of the incident.

Landry, who had his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2016, is due $893,850 in the final year of his rookie deal.