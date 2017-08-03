Jay Ajayi diagnosed with concussion after full-contact practice

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out of Wednesday's practice, coach Adam Gase confirmed.

Ajayi was hit hard several times in Monday's full-contact practice and left the field early. The timeline for his recovery is yet to be determined.

"He's in concussion protocol. They're handling it," Gase said. "The trainers are dealing with that."

He led the Dolphins last season with 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, which earned the running back his first Pro Bowl nod. Ajayi has worked diligently this offseason in catching the ball out of the backfield in order to be a three-down tailback.

"We had a certain plan for him anyways in the preseason on what he was going to do and when he was going to do it," Gase said. "... [Getting hurt] doesn't take away a lot of what we were going to do with him."

Gase said Ajayi could get an increased workload this coming season if healthy. Backup running backs Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams will share first-team reps with the Dolphins until Ajayi returns.

The Dolphins also activated starting safety Reshad Jones off the non-football injury list. Jones is eligible to practice for the first time since training camp opened on July 27.