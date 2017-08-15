Jay Cutler to make debut for Dolphins against Ravens

DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler will make his debut with the team on Thursday in the second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Adam Gase said.

Cutler missed last week's preseason opener after signing a one-year, $10 million contract just a few days prior. Cutler is expected to start against Baltimore after practicing fully all week.

The Dolphins signed Cutler on Aug. 7 after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill tore his left ACL in training camp and was put on injured reserve.

Cutler, who was semi-retired and had accepted a television job with FOX, played five games with the Chicago Bears last season and threw for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering a shoulder injury. Cutler reunites with Gase, who was his offensive coordinator with Chicago in 2015.

Cutler had one of his best seasons under Gase, throwing for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.