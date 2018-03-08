Jaylen Brown able to leave court on his own after hard fall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Boston Celtics second-year swingman Jaylen Brown?walked off the court on his own Thursday?after taking a hard fall late in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team announced he's being evaluated for concussion symptoms and won't return to the game.

Brown raced to the rim after stealing the ball and dunked it while being fouled by Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins with 1:31 remaining in the third. Brown appeared to fall on his head as medical staff from both teams raced over to check on him under the rim.

After a few moments, a stretcher was wheeled to the floor as a hush fell over the Target Center crowd. Players and coaches on both teams looked on with nervous expressions on their faces as personnel continued to check on Brown.

After a couple of minutes, Brown sat up and then walked to the locker room under his own power as fans gave him a standing ovation. Brown had 14 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes of play.