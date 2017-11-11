Jazz center Rudy Gobert sidelined vs. Nets with right knee contusion

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will sit out Saturday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets with a right knee contusion, the team announced.

Gobert, who had been listed as questionable, injured the knee in Friday's loss to Miami after colliding with Heat guard Dion Waiters going for a loose ball in the third quarter.?

Gobert limped off the court following the collision and called it a "dirty play" afterward, according to the Deseret News.

"It feels better than it looked on the video," Gobert said after the game. "I think it was a dirty play, but no matter what, the most important thing is to keep getting better and to win tomorrow."

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said before Saturday's game that he didn't think Waiters was trying to injure Gobert.?