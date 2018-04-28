Jazz guard Ricky Rubio could miss 10 days with hamstring injury

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio could miss 10 days with left hamstring injury, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

There's hope that his rehabilitation process could lead to a quicker return, but sources said early estimation on the injury suggests the Jazz will have to win without him in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

Rubio left Friday night's series-clinching 96-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, appearing to tweak the hamstring after making a behind-the-back pass to Rudy Gobert midway through the first quarter.

Rubio grimaced and limped a little before checking out of the game. He did not return.

He had dealt with soreness in his left hamstring in early April, causing him to miss a few games late in the season.

