Jazz's Rudy Gobert not playing Game 2 against Clippers

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who suffered a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee on the first possession of Utah's 97-95 Game 1 victory Saturday over the? LA Clippers,?will not play in Game 2 of the series.

An MRI on Saturday night showed no ligament damage, meaning the Defensive Player of the Year candidate avoided serious injury.

"Trying to get better every day," Gobert told ESPN via text message Sunday.

Gobert is hopeful of playing later in the series, but his status remains in question. Jazz coach Quin Snyder was vague Sunday when asked about the timetable for Gobert's return.

"I don't think we're ready to say today, tomorrow, a week, two weeks," Snyder told reporters at the Jazz's practice in Los Angeles. "I think it's literally that wide open."