Jean Segura: Dominican Republic police assaulted me, stole belongings

Seattle Mariners infielder Jean Segura accused the Dominican Republic National Police of assaulting him and treating him like "some kind of criminal" while holding him at gunpoint and stealing some of his personal belongings.

On his Instagram account, Segura said armed police officers stopped his car and assaulted him in his native Dominican Republic. He published a photograph in which he is seated on the back of a pickup truck, surrounded by agents from the Central Anti-Narcotics Direction (DICAN, by its Spanish-language acronym).

"DICAN stops me while carrying rifles, they beat me up, throw me to the floor, steal my belongings and crash my car, as if I were some kind of criminal," Segura wrote in Spanish.

"Today (it's happened to) me, tomorrow, yet another ballplayer who only does things right for his country will be the next one. I'm a married father of two, and if those (law enforcement) officers shot at me, that would have been it. And yet people complain because we leave our country," Segura added.

The Dominican National Police, through its official Twitter account, stated that a commission was appointed to investigate Segura's claims.

Segura, who in June signed an extension with the Mariners for five years and $70 million, batted .300 with 22 stolen bases and 80 scored runs in the 2017 season, his first with Seattle.

A former All-Star in 2013, Segura has a .283 career batting average, with 212 extra-base hits and 151 stolen bags in six seasons with Seattle, Milwaukee and Arizona.