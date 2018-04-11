Jeff Hornacek to talk with Knicks brass, wants to return

New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said he plans to discuss his future with the club's executives on Thursday.

Hornacek is under contract for next season -- the final year of his three-year contract -- and said Wednesday that he hopes to return to coach New York in 2018-19, according to published reports.

"That's why you sign contracts. I have one more year," Hornacek said in Cleveland on Wednesday morning, according to reports. "We'd love to continue with these guys and get some of the guys healthy and get back at it and continue that process. We didn't think it was going to be a one-year turnaround. That's our thoughts. That's what we'll continue to look at."

Knicks management hasn't commented on Hornacek's status amid speculation that the coach will not return next season.

Hornacek said he plans to attend exit meetings Thursday, which is when coaches and executives typically meet with players to offer their thoughts on the past season and the future.

Team president Steve Mills, general manager Scott Perry and vice president of player development Craig Robinson are expected to participate in meetings.

The Knicks have gone a combined 59-104 under Hornacek entering Wednesday's season finale against Cleveland. In his first season in New York, Hornacek was asked by then-team president Phil Jackson to implement some of the triangle offense, which led to confusion and resentment among coaches and players.

Mills and Perry have said Hornacek would be judged on his players' effort and whether they improved on defense. The Knicks were in the middle of the pack defensively for much of the season before Kristaps Porzingis suffered a season-ending ACL tear in early February.

New York ranks 25th in defensive rating entering Wednesday's game.

Hornacek on Wednesday said he'd like to continue to develop the Knicks' young players and steward the club's rebuild.

"Obviously we started it and we'd like to continue it," Hornacek said. "It's very satisfying for coaches to take a team and build it and grow it. You can look around the league at some of the teams that are now some of the better teams in the league. They went through those same type of things ... now all of a sudden have their teams four or five years later and maybe even home court advantage for the playoffs.

"So sometimes people are wanting things to happen right away. But sometimes there's patience. That's what we're looking for."

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.