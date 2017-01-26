'Jeopardy!' champion pokes fun at Warriors' blown 3-1 Finals lead

The Golden State Warriors just can't seem to live down their blown 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers last June.

There have been countless jokes and memes on social media in the aftermath, and even seven months later, a "Jeopardy!" champion is having fun at the Warriors' expense.

Loren Lee Chen, an NBA podcaster from West Newton, Massachusetts, and current two-time "Jeopardy!" champion, referenced the Warriors' 3-1 Finals lead against the Cavaliers and their historic 73-9 record from the 2015-16 season in his "Final Jeopardy!" wagers this week, betting $301 on Tuesday and $739 on Wednesday.

When asked about the motivation behind his wagers on Twitter, Chen responded sarcastically, ignoring the correlation.

However, Chen confirmed to ESPN that he was indeed poking fun at the Warriors' collapse during the 2016 NBA Finals.

"Since the 2016 NBA Finals, there has been a meme on 'Basketball Twitter' to constantly interject with: 'Don't let this distract you from the fact that the Warriors went 73-9 and blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals,'" Chen told ESPN. "Basketball Twitter is obviously a big part of my life, so I wanted to give them a little shout-out, though now it might have been a little stale.

"My $301 bet on Tuesday didn't get noticed by too many people," Chen added. "But $739 on Wednesday definitely did, and it's been really great seeing the support from everyone on there during this run."

It's unknown how recently the episodes were filmed, and "Jeopardy!" contestants are prohibited from confirming the date of an episode.

Chen, who won $19,899 on Tuesday and another $16,139 on Wednesday, will appear on the show again Thursday, providing him another opportunity -- perhaps using Stephen Curry's shooting from the floor (6-for-19) or Curry and Klay Thompson's combined 3-point shooting (6-for-24) in Game 7 -- to mock the Warriors.