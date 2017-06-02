Jeremy Maclin released by Chiefs; team saves $10M against cap

The Kansas City Chiefs?announced Friday they have released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

The move, which came after the Chiefs wrapped up the second week of voluntary workouts, saves the Chiefs $10 million in cap space because Maclin was cut after June 1.

Maclin posted on his Twitter account shortly after the surprise move was announced.

Maclin, 29, spent the past two seasons in Kansas City under head coach Andy Reid, who also coached Maclin with the Eagles.

"These decisions are never easy, especially with a player like Jeremy, who I've grown close with on and off the football field over the years," Reid said. "I have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business and how he handles himself as a professional. I wish him the best of luck moving forward."

Maclin was entering the third year of a five-year, $55 million contract with Kansas City.

In 27 games with the Chiefs, he totaled 131 catches for 1,624 yards and 10 touchdowns.