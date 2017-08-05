Jerry Jones' Nikes feature ties to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio --? Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones will make a fashion statement of sorts Saturday night, when he is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, courtesy of Nike chairman Phil Knight.

Knight presented the tennis shoes to Jones prior to Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals with a handwritten note of congratulations.?

The shoes have a tie to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The upper fabric and lining are straight from the Haggar Authentic Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket. A button on the tongue and heel of the shoe comes from the gold jacket. The sock liner is the same as the liner from the jacket.

The woven labels from the jacket inside the chest are sewn inside the shoe as well, custom-made with Jones' Hall of Fame number, 307.

"He was really wanting to wear those shoes, and I think he looks great up there with that gold jacket," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

Knight has commissioned two other custom-made shoes over the years: a pair for Tiger Woods and a pair for Michael Jordan.

The friendship of Jones and Knight goes back more than 20 years and partially played a part in Jones' ride to the Hall of Fame.

In 1995, they joined together in a partnership that brought about a lawsuit from the NFL. Jones famously walked onto the field at Giants Stadium with Monica Seles wearing Nikes at the season opener.

Twenty-two years later, Jones made sure his walk to the Hall of Fame included Knight's Nikes.