FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with a relapse of lung cancer that is "under control," the popular Boston Red Sox broadcaster announced Monday on his Twitter feed.

Remy, who is expected to make a statement Monday afternoon about his condition, plans to continue working as a color analyst on Red Sox telecasts this season, his 30th year in the broadcast booth.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008 and suffered a relapse in 2013.